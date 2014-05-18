Iran play out goalless draw with Belarus

The Iranians' build-up to this year's tournament has been far from perfect thus far, with a warm-weather training camp in South Africa last month reportedly proving troublesome due to kit provider issues and a club versus country row also rearing its head.

Just 11 Iran-based players joined up for the camp as Esteghlal and Sepahan Isfahan – two of the country's AFC Champions League representatives – refused to release their men early.

Coach Carlos Quieroz was then forced to allow Foolad and Tractor Sazi players to return to their clubs in order to complete in the Champions League.

However, Iran were at least able to take a positive step as they faced Belarus at Franz-Fekete-Stadion in Kapfenberg, Austria.

Queiroz was without the services of Ashkan Dejagah, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Daniel Davari as a result of the trio linking up with the squad late, while Masoud Shojaei of Las Palmas was also absent ahead of his anticipated arrival on Monday.

Yet 16 Iran players were given the opportunity to spend valuable time on the pitch in an encounter that ended goalless.

Iran, who have been grouped with Nigeria, Argentina and Bosnia-Herezegovina at the World Cup, will hope to find form in remaining friendies against Montenegro, Angola and Trinidad and Tobago.