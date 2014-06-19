Irvine predicting busy Baggies close-season

Having already made public his interest in signing former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott, Irvine is setting his sights on an overhaul of players at The Hawthorns.

Albion narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League last season, finishing three points clear of third-bottom Norwich City, and Irvine wants to make the team more competitive in 2014-15.

Pressed on his transfer plans, the former Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday boss said: "There aren't many full-backs at the club.

"There is a shortage of wide players, we only have three senior centre-backs and we don't have a lot of out-and-out strikers.

"So there are areas we've got to address purely in terms of numbers, but clearly there has got to be quality in terms of the additions."

News of Irvine's appointment last Saturday came as something as a surprise given his lack of top-flight management experience.

He added: "I know I'm under pressure and only results on the pitch will do."