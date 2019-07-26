Irving determined to prove worth after signing new Hearts deal

Hearts midfielder Andy Irving aims to stay in manager Craig Levein’s first-team reckoning after signing a contract extension.

The 19-year-old has committed his future to the club until 2021 after an impressive start to the season.

Irving netted his first goal for the club against Dundee United in the Betfred Cup and has now played eight first-team games for Hearts as well as playing for Berwick and Falkirk on loan.

The Scotland Under-19 international told Hearts TV: “All I want is to just play more here,

“I can’t wait to get started again. More hard work starts now and I’m delighted to sign for another year on top of what I’ve already got.

“I hope I’m continuing to stay in the manager’s thoughts. I’ll continue to work hard and see where that takes me; hopefully into his thoughts and I’ll get an opportunity again.”