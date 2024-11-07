Is Arsenal forward Kai Havertz injured? Premier League injury update

Kai Havertz is the latest in a string of injury concerns for Arsenal

Arsenal never seem to be far from selection issues so far this season, whether they be through injury or suspension.

But this week has been a particularly bad one, with doubts over Declan Rice’s fitness added to by fresh concerns over Kai Havertz’s availability, both of whom could be bolstering a growing list of Premier League injuries.

The Gunners need to keep as many of their key operators in one piece as they can, with a tough test against Chelsea coming up in the middle of a poor run of form.

Is Arsenal’s top scorer Kai Havertz injured this weekend?

Havertz went off with a nasty-looking injury at the San Siro (Image credit: Getty Images)

The long-awaited return of Martin Odegaard, coming on as a stoppage-time substitute at the San Siro on Wednesday night, was somewhat overshadowed by the condition of the man that he replaced.

Making way for the Norway international, Havertz left the pitch with his face covered in blood following a head collision with Inter defender Yann Bisseck.

An injury to his key striker is the last thing Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta needs right now (Image credit: Getty Images)

Medical staff rushed onto the pitch, hurried on by opposition goalkeeper Yann Sommer, before Havertz – ranked the ninth-best striker in the world right now by FourFourTwo – got to his feet to leave the pitch a little worse for wear.

Thankfully, based on Mikel Arteta’s post-match assessment, the incident seems to have looked much worse than it was in reality.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Arsenal boss told the press after the game: “Kai Havertz has a big cut and hopefully he will be okay for the weekend.”

As ever, that will no doubt be subject to further tests and assessments later this week, but it is a promising update for a Gunners side that also risk being without Rice for the Chelsea clash.

VIDEO Why Man United Wanted Ruben Amorim So Badly

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it is crucial for Arsenal that Havertz is available to face the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Striker is a position the north London club have been lacking in for a while, and although the German international has stepped up to the plate himself – seven goals in 16 appearances in all competitions – Arsenal have little in reserve, aside from the consistently unconvincing Gabriel Jesus.

The type of injury means they won’t want to rush him back prematurely, but anyone connected with the Gunners will be praying he’s in the starting XI at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.