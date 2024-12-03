Is Arsenal player Gabriel Magalhaes injured? Premier League injury update

Arsenal returned to winning ways with an emphatic 5-2 win against West Ham United in Gameweek 13.

The Gunners brushed aside Julen Lopetegui's side by a three-goal margin at the London Stadium recently, with Bukayo Saka putting on a show by registering two assists and also grabbing Arsenal's final goal in a resounding victory.

There was, however, cause for concern regarding defender Gabriel Magalhaes, after the Brazilian was substituted at half-time against the Hammers. The question on everybody's lips remains: will the 26-year-old be fit to face Manchester United?

Is Gabriel Magalhaes injured for Arsenal?

Gabriel has been a vital component for Arsenal this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta did provide an update on Gabriel in his post-match press conference but remained coy on his inclusion against Ruben Amorim's side this week. The former Lille man did pick up an injury against Sporting in the UEFA Champions League recently and Arteta reiterated the need to be careful with him.

"It was related to the previous injury that he had in Lisbon," the Arsenal boss told reporters. "Obviously he did great to be part of that but with that result and with the niggle that he's feeling, we decided to take him off."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta may now choose to rest Gabriel against Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabriel was replaced by defender Jakub Kiwior at half-time with the Poland international performing well alongside fellow defender William Saliba at the heart of Arsenal's defence.

It remains to be seen whether Gabriel is fit enough to play at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, as Arsenal once again look to chase down early runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool.

"It was a spectacular 30 minutes. Straight away, how much the team wanted it, the purpose, the determination, the quality that we deliver, to score three great goals in different ways and then score the fourth one in a great way as well," said Arteta after his side's win over the Hammers.

"But then after that, we had a period where the individual quality of them play a big part. 4-2, and then it's game on, you can sense the energy change and then what's next. I think it’s great to score the fifth one because that calmed everything down. For the second half, we could play a very different game, that it was much more suited to us."

In FourFourTwo's view, we wouldn't be surprised to see Gabriel start on Wednesday, especially given the precaution manager Arteta seemingly took by bringing off the Brazil international in Saturday's win.

The Spaniard is expected to deliver an update on Gabriel and every other member of his squad when he talks to the media on Tuesday afternoon at the Sobha Realty Training Centre.