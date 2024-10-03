Is Brighton star Joao Pedro injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Brighton & Hove Albion have enjoyed a promising start to the season under new boss Fabian Hurzeler.

The Seagulls sit ninth in the table and are through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, with their only defeat so far this term coming via Cole Palmer's record-breaking four-goal haul at Chelsea last weekend.

Next up is a Sunday afternoon clash at home to a Tottenham side that left Old Trafford with a 3-0 victory last weekend, but will Hurzeler be without striker Joao Pedro again?

Is Joao Pedro injured this weekend?

Joao Pedro enjoyed a fast start to the season, netting against Manchester United and Arsenal before being forced off in the first half of the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest last month.

The Brazilian sat out the defeat to Chelsea, with Hurzeler giving an update before the Stamford Bridge trip.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We have to go week for week with him," said the Brighton chief. "But I don't think he will be an option for the weekend. I'm not sure how long he will be out. I think Joao is a good healer. I'm convinced he will be back soon. But of course also with this player we can't take any risks."

That was the last update given by the club, with the German set to face the media on Friday to preview the Spurs showdown and give us the latest on Pedro's fitness.

With an international break following this round of fixtures, Hurzeler may be minded to play it safe and give the young forward more time to recover, as this is the second time he has been sidelined already this season.

Summer signing Georginio Rutter proved himself an able deputy last weekend as he scored his first goal for the club since his club record £40milion summer move from Leeds United.

Brighton also have doubts over Joel Veltman, Jan Paul can Hecke, James Milner, Brajan Gruda and Simon Adingra, while Matt O'Riley and Solly March have been ruled out.