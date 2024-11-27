Is Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze injured? Premier League Injury update

Crystal Palace remain in the relegation zone despite a draw against Aston Villa

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace leaves the pitch with an injury during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace at Villa Park on October 30, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)
Eze being taken off after an injury against Aston Villa (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a superb end to the 2023/24 season, where they won six of their last seven games, Crystal Palace’s start to the 2024/25 season has been extremely underwhelming.

Oliver Glasner’s side sit 19th having picked up just one win in 12 games, as well as drawing five.

Their latest outing will give some hope to Palace fans, as they drew 2-2 with Aston Villa, a game where they were again missing star player Eberechi Eze, as Premier League injuries begin to accumulate.

Is Eberechi Eze injured this weekend?

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace looks on during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Crystal Palace and Norwich City at Selhurst Park on August 27, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images) Crystal Palace squad for 2024/25

Eze in action for Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eze was superb for Palace last season, contributing to 15 goals in 24 starts across the league season, but has not hit those heights this season, scoring just once.

Palace have been without Eze since a 2-1 win in late October over Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup last 16, and prior to their league game against Villa, Glasner gave an update on the English forward.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 1: manager Oliver Glasner of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace FC at Stamford Bridge on September 1, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images) Crystal Palace squad for 2024/25

Oliver Glasner is enduring a difficult second season (Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: “I took the decision not to take him with us to Villa. It’s a little bit too risky. He trained during the week, but it’s too near when [the injury] happened.

“We have to protect the players. When we see our schedule after the Villa game, with eight games in December, we can’t take any risks.

“He feels he’s ready, and it’s him who wants to play. I want him to play but we have to protect him.

“We have 15 games in December and January, and we need him for 15 games, not just one.”

Crystal Palace squad for 2024/25 LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Crystal Palace team photo (L-R) Ebere Eze, Tyrick Mitchell, Odsonne Edouard, Dean Henderson, Joachim Andersen, Chris Richards, Daichi Kamada, Adam Wharton, Will Hughes, Marc Guehi , Daniel Munoz during Pre-Season Friendly match between Crystal Palace and FC Nantes at Selhurst Park on August 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Palace have had a difficult start to the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Glasner clearly understands Eze’s importance to his side, and his comments suggest that the attacker will play a part in Saturday’s game against Newcastle when the Premier League returns.

However, it remains unclear whether Eze will start or merely make an appearance off the bench.

