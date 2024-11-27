Is Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze injured? Premier League Injury update

Eze being taken off after an injury against Aston Villa

After a superb end to the 2023/24 season, where they won six of their last seven games, Crystal Palace’s start to the 2024/25 season has been extremely underwhelming.

Oliver Glasner’s side sit 19th having picked up just one win in 12 games, as well as drawing five.

Their latest outing will give some hope to Palace fans, as they drew 2-2 with Aston Villa, a game where they were again missing star player Eberechi Eze, as Premier League injuries begin to accumulate.

Is Eberechi Eze injured this weekend?

Eze was superb for Palace last season, contributing to 15 goals in 24 starts across the league season, but has not hit those heights this season, scoring just once.

Palace have been without Eze since a 2-1 win in late October over Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup last 16, and prior to their league game against Villa, Glasner gave an update on the English forward.

He said: “I took the decision not to take him with us to Villa. It’s a little bit too risky. He trained during the week, but it’s too near when [the injury] happened.

“We have to protect the players. When we see our schedule after the Villa game, with eight games in December, we can’t take any risks.

“He feels he’s ready, and it’s him who wants to play. I want him to play but we have to protect him.

“We have 15 games in December and January, and we need him for 15 games, not just one.”

Glasner clearly understands Eze’s importance to his side, and his comments suggest that the attacker will play a part in Saturday’s game against Newcastle when the Premier League returns.

However, it remains unclear whether Eze will start or merely make an appearance off the bench.