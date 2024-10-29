How to watch Carabao Cup live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

You can watch Carabao Cup live streams all over the planet, and FourFourTwo’s handy guide is here to help you tune into the 2024/25 action wherever you are in the world.

Carabao Cup broadcasters UK: Sky Sports

US: Paramount+

Australia: BeIN Sports

UK viewers can tune into games via Sky Sports, while fans in the US and Australia can watch Carabao Cup live streams on Paramount+ and BeIN Sports, respectively. Don’t worry if you’re going to be overseas for any of the Carabao Cup rounds, however, because you can use a VPN to watch your usual service as if you were back home. Find out more below.

Sixteen sides are vying for a place in the league cup quarter-finals, in a fourth round dominated by Premier League teams. The blockbuster clashes include Newcastle vs Chelsea and Spurs vs Manchester City, but plenty of eyes will be on Old Trafford where interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, who is ranked at No.16 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League strikers of all time, takes charge of Manchester Utd for the first time against Leicester. Championship survivors Stoke, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston will also be hoping for upsets against Southampton, Brentford and Arsenal.

Read on to find out how to watch Carabao Cup live streams from anywhere.

This week’s Carabao Cup fixtures and channels

Tuesday, October 29

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 UK US Australia Southampton vs Stoke City Sky Sports (7.45pm GMT) Paramount Plus (k/o 3.45pm ET, 12..45pm PT) BeIN Sports (k/o 6.45am AEDT, Wednesday) Brentford vs Sheffield Wednesday Sky Sports (8.00pm GMT) Paramount Plus (k/o 4.00pm ET, 1.00pm PT) BeIN Sports (k/o 7.00am AEDT, Wednesday)

Wednesday, October 30

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 UK US Australia Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Sky Sports (7.30pm GMT) Paramount Plus (3.30pm ET, 12.30pm PT) BeIN Sports (k/o 6.30am AEDT, Thursday) Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Sky Sports (7.45pm GMT) Paramount Plus (3.45pm ET, 12.45pm PT) BeIN Sports (k/o 6.45am AEDT, Thursday) Manchester Utd vs Leicester City Sky Sports (7.45pm GMT) Paramount Plus (3.45pm ET, 12.45pm PT) BeIN Sports (k/o 6.45am AEDT, Thursday) Newcastle Utd vs Chelsea Sky Sports (7.45pm GMT) Paramount Plus (3.45pm ET, 12.45pm PT) BeIN Sports (k/o 6.45am AEDT, Thursday) Preston North End vs Arsenal Sky Sports (7.45pm GMT) Paramount Plus (3.45pm ET, 12.45pm PT) BeIN Sports (k/o 6.45am AEDT, Thursday) Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Sky Sports (8.15pm GMT) Paramount Plus (4.15pm ET, 1.45pm PT) BeIN Sports (k/o 7.15am AEDT, Thursday)

Use a VPN to watch from anywhere

If you’re overseas when the Carabao Cup fourth round, annoyingly your usual on-demand services won’t work. That’s because your IP address tells the broadcaster you’re in another country, and you’ll subsequently be blocked from tuning in – not ideal if you’ve already paid up for a subscription service you’re not able to use.

Thankfully there is another option that doesn’t involve resorting to one of those illegal feeds on Reddit. All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), a handy piece of software which can make it look like your device is still back at home.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to create a private connection between your device and choice and the internet, meaning the streamer can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is also entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

Watch Carabao Cup live streams in the UK

As they do with the EFL, Sky Sports have exclusive rights to air Carabao Cup live streams in across the 2024/25 season. Sky Sports packages start at £22 per month, and – if contracts aren’t your thing – you can take out a Now Sports subscription. A Now day membership costs £14.99, while you can get a month of Now Sports action for £29.99.



Watch Carabao Cup live streams in the US

Paramount+ have the rights to show Carabao Cup live streams in the US. The Paramount+ Essential package costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year, while Paramount+ with Showtime (which allows you to stream over 40,000 movies and TV episodes without ads) costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Carabao Cup soccer is available with both deals, and you can also watch EFL matches on the platform.

Watch Carabao Cup live streams in Australia

In Australia? You can watch live streams of every Carabao Cup match on BeIN Sports. A subscription will cost you $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year, which works out at 12 months for the price of 10. You can also get a week's free trial on both options.

Other Carabao Cup live streams around the world

English sides are popular all over the world so it's no surprise you can watch Carabao Cup live streams all over the planet. Here are a few providers in select locations:

Africa

Carabao Cup coverage in Africa is mostly shared between BeIN Sports and SuperSport.

BeIN Sports have the rights in Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, and Tunisia.

SuperSport have the rights in Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Cote d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, St Helena and Ascension, Sudan, Swaziland, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Canada

DAZN has the rights to Carabao Cup live streams in Canada.

Hong Kong

Viewers in Hong Kong can tune into Carabao Cup action on TVB.

New Zealand

BeIN Sports should be your destination to watch the Carabao Cup 2024/25 in New Zealand.

South Africa

Carabao Cup fans in South Africa can watch all the action via subscription service SuperSport.