Isco: I'll force Benitez into difficult decisions

Isco is eager to put pressure on coach Rafael Benitez for a consistent starting spot, after scoring the opening goal in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Las Palmas on Saturday.

The 23-year-old playmaker has failed to secure his position in the side since joining from Malaga in July 2013 but has enjoyed a recent run of form to start the last five games for the Madrid giants.

After starting on the right of the front three in attack against the Canary Island outfit, Isco admitted he is happy to play in any position and wants to give Benitez a selection dilemma.

"I'm comfortable anywhere, as long as it's on the pitch," he said. "I will continue working and fighting to make it difficult for the manager".

Madrid temporarily extended their lead at the top of La Liga before title-rivals and holders Barcelona drew level at the summit following their victory over Getafe.

Isco was pleased with the manner of Madrid's away victory but said the team will not be resting on their laurels, with Barca in touching distance.

"We began the game with a lot of conviction and scored two goals early on," he said.

"The game went our way and it was a shame we conceded a goal. We played pretty well overall."

He added: "We have to continue this good run. We're happy to get the three points and stay at the top, which is important."