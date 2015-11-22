It could have been worse than 4-1, admits Bilic

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic conceded that Tottenham could have ended up scoring more than the four goals they put past his side at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

Spurs romped to a 4-1 victory, with Harry Kane scoring twice along with goals from defenders Toby Alderweireld and Kyle Walker.

West Ham often seemed powerless to prevent Tottenham from surging forward as Dele Alli hit the crossbar in the first half and Ryan Mason hit the post late on.

Kane also said after the match that he should have scored a hat-trick after missing a big one-on-one opportunity and Bilic admitted West Ham, who have picked up just one point from their last three games, were clearly second best.

"The performance matches the result to be fair," he told BBC Sport.

"They were better than us. Up until the first goal they were pressing but we also had some chances. After the first goal it lifted them, we went in a bit of shock.

"But I said this to the guys, 2-0 down at half-time, we were still in it and needed to score a goal, to raise our game, be more hungry, but the third goal, which came out of our mistake, it just killed us, and it could have been worse.

"We just could not produce on the pitch. They were more a team. To be fair of course we played a really bad game but they played a really good game and we have to give some credit for this.

"They wanted it more than in a normal game, but we simply were not good enough to get anything out of that game, other than being defeated."