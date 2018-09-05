It would be awesome to play against Bolt, says Honda
Usain Bolt is trialing with Central Coast Mariners and Keisuke Honda would love to face the eight-time Olympic champion.
Melbourne Victory recruit and former Japan star Keisuke Honda is relishing the possibility of facing Usain Bolt in the A-League this season.
Sprint king Bolt is in Australia, where the eight-time Olympic champion is on an "indefinite" trial with the Central Coast Mariners as the 32-year-old attempts to fulfill his dream of playing professional football.
Bolt made his debut for the Mariners last week, coming off the bench in the team's 6-1 victory over a Central Coast Select XI in Gosford, and Honda is excited about a potential showdown with the Jamaican great.
"I didn't know when I signed with Melbourne Victory," Honda told reporters in Phnom Penh, where he is helping Cambodia's national team as general manager.
"It would be awesome if I can play against him."
Former AC Milan attacker Honda, who joined Victory after representing Japan at the World Cup in Russia, agreed to take on a management role with the Football Federation of Cambodia days on from his move to Melbourne.
Away on international duty with Cambodia, the 32-year-old said: "I want to contribute all my experience to the Cambodian national team.
"My mission is to change Cambodian soccer right now... but of course that's not easy."
