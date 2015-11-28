Italy and Juve legend Zoff suffering from health difficulties

World Cup winner Dino Zoff is suffering from health difficulties but is recovering, former club Juventus have revealed.

Goalkeeper Zoff captained Italy to World Cup glory in 1982 with a 3-1 victory over Germany in the final at the Santiago Bernabeu, 14 years after helping his country win the 1968 European Championship.

Zoff also won Serie A six times, the Coppa Italia twice and the UEFA Cup with Juve as a player. The 73-year-old then went on to coach the Turin club, leading Juve to success in the Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup in 1990.

After two spells in charge of Lazio, Zoff took over as Italy coach - guiding them to the final of Euro 2000, only to suffer a 2-1 golden goal defeat to France in extra time.

A statement on Juve's official website read: "Juventus Football Club has recently learned that Bianconeri and Azzurri legend Dino Zoff is suffering some health difficulties, but is already on the road to recovery.

"European Championship winner in 1968 and world champion in 1982, Dino knows what it means to never give in.

"He is a strong man and a legend. We are all right behind him. #ForzaDino."