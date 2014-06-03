Italy doctor cools Balotelli groin fears

Balotelli trained on Monday with Cesare Prandelli's squad despite fears the Milan forward was struggling with a groin problem.

However, Enrico Castellacci explained it was simply a case of an "overload" for Balotelli and that he would be able to play in Wednesday's friendly against Luxembourg.

It will be Italy's final friendly before the World Cup begins and Castellacci confirmed Andrea Barzagli may miss out due to illness.

"(Balotelli) does not have a groin injury, he can play (on Wednesday)," La Gazzetta dello Sport quotes Castellacci as saying.

"He is training hard, he only had an overload in training, but we are managing it.

"He is available to the coach and is in condition to play (against Luxembourg).

"It's probable Prandelli won't pick (Barzagli) for the game against Luxembourg."

Castellacci also weighed into the debate surrounding Giuseppe Rossi's omission from the squad - with the Fiorentina striker vehemently denying suggestions he was not fit enough to go.

"From a medical point of view he was quite good, from a physical point of view he had recovered, and no one ever denied that," the doctor said.

"But it was clear to everyone that he wasn't in optimal condition."