Italy include Berardi in experimental squad to face San Marino

Italy have named an experimental squad for next month's friendly against San Marino on May 31.

Rising Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi, Juventus youngster Mattia Caldara and Fiorentina's 19-year-old forward Federico Chiesa are among the 22 players to be called up.

Also included is Roma's Emerson Palmieri, who has represented Brazil at youth level, but has yet to make a senior international appearance.

Inter midfielder Roberto Gagliardini, AC Milan duo Davide Calabria and Gianluca Lapadula and Torino's Daniele Baselli will also join the squad at Coverciano on Sunday ahead of the start of training next week.

Giampiero Ventura's side will face San Marino in Empoli on Wednesday before a further friendly against Uruguay and a World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein next month.

The squad for those matches will not be finalised until next week.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Pierluigi Gollini (Atalanta), Simone Scuffet (Udinese)

Defenders: Cristiano Biraghi (Pescara), Davide Calabria (Milan), Mattia Caldara (Atalanta), Federico Ceccherini (Crotone), Andrea Conti (Atalanta), Emerson Palmieri dos Santos (Roma), Alex Ferrari (Verona), Gian Marco Ferrari (Crotone)

Midfielders: Daniele Baselli (Torino), Danilo Cataldi (Genoa), Roberto Gagliardini (Inter), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Sassuolo)

Wingers: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Matteo Politano (Sassuolo), Simone Verdi (Bologna)

Forwards: Diego Falcinelli (Crotone), Roberto Inglese (Chievo), Gianluca Lapadula (Milan), Andrea Petagna (Atalanta)