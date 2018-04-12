Italy slide to worst FIFA ranking

The fallout from Italy's failure to reach the World Cup in Russia has seen them to tumble to an all-time worst FIFA ranking of 20th.

The Azzurri slipped from 14th after backing up their qualifying disaster in the play-off against Sweden with a 2-0 defeat to Argentina and 1-1 draw versus England in March.

World Cup winners on four occasions, Italy's previous worst was when they occupied 17th on two separate occasions in 2015 and 2017.

Reigning champions Germany continue to lead the rankings ahead of Brazil, while Belgium leapfrogged Portugal and Argentina into third.