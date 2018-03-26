Italy's Spinazzola to miss England clash

Leonardo Spinazzola will miss Italy's friendly clash with England on Tuesday after suffering an unspecified injury in training.

The on-loan Atalanta full-back had been expected to start at Wembley, with Luigi Di Biagio anticipated to make a number of changes from the side that lost 2-0 to Argentina on Friday.

But Spinazzola felt discomfort during Monday's first training session and, after consultation with his club, it was deemed best to send him back to Italy.

No replacement will be called, leaving Di Biagio with a man light for his second game as interim coach.