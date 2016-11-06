It's a 'six-point game' against Tottenham - Cech

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is braced for Sunday's north London showdown against Tottenham, labelling the clash as a six-pointer.

Cech and Co. welcome arch-rivals Tottenham to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, with only three points separating the teams in the Premier League.

Arsenal are third but victory would see them move top of the table, while extending their lead over Tottenham, and Cech is ready for the important clash.

"We managed to beat Chelsea in the first of our big games at home and hopefully we can carry that on as it will make a difference," Cech told the Sun.

"Regardless of it being a derby, with all this excitement, it is a six-point game in the table.

"There is an element of it being more important as we are very close in the table.

"The first 10 games have shown how tight everything will be and I think it will continue like this.

"So every game against your main rivals will make a difference."