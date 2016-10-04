It's the modem way - Zabaleta on Guardiola's internet ban

Pep Guardiola's efforts to build team spirit at Manchester City have extended to disconnecting the WiFi at the Premier League club's training ground, according to Pablo Zabaleta.

Zabaleta is playing under the fourth manager of his eight-year spell at the Etihad Stadium and City have impressed under the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss, going 11 games unbeaten in all competitions before Sunday's 2-0 loss at Tottenham.

Guardiola places a high value on a positive relationship between the members of his squad and, along with ensuring the team take breakfast and lunch together at the Etihad Campus, he is keen to keep the players in conversation and off their smart phones.

"He forces us to have breakfast and lunch together at the club," Zabaleta told TyC Sports.

"The internet is cut off, we are held incommunicado. We don't even use 3G."

Neverthless, the 31-year-old right back seems to have had no problem in establishing a connection with Guardiola.

"You always want and dream to be trained by the best coaches, and today I have the opportunity to work with one of the best," Zabaleta added.

"Actually, you learn a lot, especially the way how you should live. Beyond the knowledge of his idea, you see the passion with which he lives for football."