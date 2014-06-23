Iturbe not on verge of Verona exit, says agent

Milan and Roma are among the clubs linked with a move for the 21-year-old, who only recently joined Verona for €15 million following an impressive loan spell with the Serie A club last season.

Reports claim Milan have tabled a bid of €25m for the Argentinian, but Verona sporting director Sean Sogliano is in no rush to accept a bid for the sought-after wideman.

And Iturbe's representative, Gustavo Mascardi, knows that his client is not guaranteed to move on again before the start of next season.

Mascardi told Corriere dello Sport: "If no-one makes the offer that Sogliano wants, what is the problem?

"They have the best young prospect in the world. Why should they accept an offer from another club that does not suit them?

"I think that when you have a champion, you can sell them as you wish. Sogliano is very good and would not say never.

"We are not rushed, whilst as the Verona ds said, we will talk at the end of the World Cup. I am now in Spain for other business.

"Up to this moment Iturbe has been signed by Verona for €15m."

Mascardi also denied holding talks with Roma sporting director Walter Sabatini over a potential move to the Stadio Olimpico for Iturbe.

He added: "Sabatini? He is a friend, in the last few days we have not spoken. I do not think that next week is crucial, also in the sense that every week can be decisive."