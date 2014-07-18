Iturbe ready for Roma learning curve

The Argentina-born forward moved to the capital from Verona earlier this week, having previously spent time with Porto and River Plate.

Despite reported interest from Juventus in the 21-year-old, Iturbe opted to sign for Rudi Garcia and explained on Friday what he hopes for during his time with the club.

Speaking at his first media conference as a Roma player, he stated his desire to learn from the likes of Francesco Totti in order to help the club challenge for the Scudetto again next term.

"I have to train in order to find a space in a competitive team," he said.

"I am here to learn. I'm still a young player but I think that with Rudi Garcia I will learn so many things I currently lack.

"Playing alongside Totti, who is an emblem here in Rome and is the most important player, is nice. I want to learn much from him, as I have done playing close to Luca Toni [at Verona].

"All teams want to win the league, we are a competitive team, we will always push forward and we hope to have a good season."

Iturbe was a regular for Verona last term, scoring eight times in 33 Serie A games, as they finished 10th.

He joins new recruits such as Ashley Cole and Salih Ucan at Roma and he concedes it will take time for him to adjust.

"It depends on the coach and if I play, I am calm, I want to learn so much that I currently miss," he added.

"I'm in a great squad with Totti and (Daniele) De Rossi - I will learn so much from them."