Ivan Cavaleiro sends Wolves into FA Cup quarter-finals

Wolves reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since 2003 with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Ivan Cavaleiro scored the only goal of the fifth-round tie in the 28th minute after being set up by Matt Doherty.

The influential Doherty also hit a post three minutes later after linking up superbly with Raul Jimenez, but one goal ultimately proved enough to end City’s run of nine successive victories in all competitions.

Lee Johnson’s side created numerous chances in the second half but found Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy in good form, the 32-year-old tipping Bailey Wright’s shot over the bar after 69 minutes and then saving Marlon Pack’s effort from the resulting corner.

Ruddy also showed superb reactions to keep out Matt Taylor’s close-range flick and even had to keep out a shot from opposite number Frank Fielding after the City goalkeeper came up for a corner in stoppage time.