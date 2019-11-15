Ivan Rakitic set for Atletico Madrid move as Barcelona’s demands are met

The 31-year-old has struggled for game time at the Camp Nou this season and has been heavily linked with a departure.

A move to Italy appeared possible with Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan all showing interest, but reports in Spain suggest that he will remain in La Liga.

Movistar+ claims that the Croatia international could leave Catalonia in January, as Atleti are willing to meet Barcelona’s €40m demands.

Rakitic offers enormous experience, having helped Barca win three league titles, four Copa del Reys and the Champions League over five years at the club.

But he has fallen down the midfield pecking order under Ernesto Valverde this season, starting just one start.

The Croatian, who helped his country reach the World Cup final last summer, has a contract with the Spanish champions until 2021.

But Barca could be willing to let him go for the right price.

Rakitic joined the Catalan club from Sevilla in 2014 and has scored 34 goals in 278 appearances since then.

Valverde’s side are currently top of the table with 25 points, one point ahead of Atletico Madrid in third but with a game in hand yet to play.

