Ivan Toney apologises for ‘unacceptable language’ used about Brentford in video

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has apologised after a video of him saying “f*** Brentford” was published on social media.

The Bees launched an investigation after the video emerged of Toney, who is on holiday in Dubai during the Premier League winter break.

The 25-year-old has admitted his language was “unacceptable” and has vowed to work hard for Thomas Frank’s team in the second half of the season.

He wrote on Twitter: “I am aware of a video of me that was published on social media today, taken in Dubai where I have been on holiday during the winter break. In it, I used language that was unacceptable.

“The video was cut short and edited, but I have to accept the impact this has had and I realise I should not have put myself in that position.

“I have explained to the gaffer what happened and apologised to him but I also want to apologise to all Brentford fans. I respect the way you all support the team and I have to say how much I love playing for the club and for you.

Ivan Toney, left, has spoken to Brentford boss Thomas Frank, right, about the incident (Adam Davy/PA)

“I’ll be back at training next week, working hard to score more goals to win us more games for the rest of the season.”

Brentford had launched an investigation after the video emerged on Friday night.

“Brentford FC are aware of the video and are investigating,” a club spokesperson said.

Toney has scored six goals in 21 Premier League games this season and will hope to be involved when the Bees play Everton in the FA Cup next Saturday.