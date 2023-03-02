Ivan Toney 'shocked and disappointed' over claims of leaked betting inquiry

Ivan Toney says he is "shocked and disappointed" to learn he could face a six-month ban from professional football for allegedly breaching the FA's betting rules.

In November 2022, the FA charged Toney with 232 breaches of betting rules, before issuing a further 30 in December. Players aren't allowed to bet on games or share information for betting purposes with other people.

Toney claims the FA told him details of the pending disciplinary hearing into his alleged breaches would stay confidential until a final decision had been made, but, on Tuesday 28 February, reports emerged that the 28-year-old had admitted to multiple charges.

Further reports then suggested he would receive a six-month ban.

Posting on his Instagram story, Toney expressed his disappointment with details of the confidential process being leaked to the media before a proper hearing had even taken place.

"I was shocked and disappointed to see press speculation yesterday and today about the FA investigation process concerning me after I have been told by the FA that it is a confidential process until any decision has been made," Toney wrote.

"It is especially disturbing for me to read that the FA is saying I shall be banned from football for six months before there has even been a hearing and it does make me worried about the process.

"My lawyers will be writing to the FA to request that they conduct a leak inquiry, as this is the second time stories have appeared in the newspapers - the last time was just before the selection for the England World Cup squad."

The striker added he will continue to focus on playing for Brentford in the Premier League until he is told otherwise.

"As I continue to be told the investigation is meant to be confidential, I am unable to provide any further comment and shall continue to concentrate on my football."

The FA is yet to issue a hearing date for Toney's alleged betting breaches, where an Independent Regulatory Commission will reach a verdict. The commission will decide whether or not uphold the charges, which would incur a subsequent punishment, or dismiss them altogether.

The FA declined to comment on Toney's social media statement.