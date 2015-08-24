'I've got goals in me' - Kane

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is confident he can overcome his goalless run and help turn his side's slow start to the season around.

Kane, 22, is without a goal in three Premier League games this season and has just two in his past 11.

Spurs have struggled with the England international, who scored 21 times in the league in 2014-15 to be second to only Sergio Aguero, battling to find the net.

But Kane insists the goals will come once more as Tottenham prepare to end their three-game winless league run when they host Everton on Saturday.

"I'm not worried about the goals, I know I've got goals in me," he said after the 1-1 draw at Leicester City.

"If others are scoring it doesn't matter as long as we're getting results - but that's what we've got to start doing.

"We finally got the breakthrough and then conceded straight after which was criminal. That isn't good enough."

After losing their Premier League opener at Manchester United, Tottenham have been held by Stoke City and Leicester.

Like his lack of goals, Kane is unworried.

"It’s not the ideal start to the season but we’ve been playing well. We’re not too concerned, there’s a long way to go," he said.

"We're still working on things. If we can get that win, we’ll push on."