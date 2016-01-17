I've lost count of my last chance saloons - Mihajlovic

Sinisa Mihajlovic shrugged off rumours about his AC Milan future after overseeing a 2-0 win against Fiorentina at San Siro on Sunday.

Mihajlovic was reported to be on the verge of the sack, with World Cup-winning coach Marcello Lippi rumoured to have been lined up as the Serbian's successor.

But after goals from Carlos Bacca and Kevin-Prince Boateng sealed victory over Fiorentina, Mihajlovic thanked Rossoneri club president Silvio Berlusconi for showing faith in him.

"I've had so many last chance saloons, I've lost count," Mihajlovic told Mediaset Premium.

"A great president is judged not only by his trophy cabinet, but above all in choosing the right moment to say what he said.

"He gave us calm and confidence, so with those elements you work better."

Despite being "very satisfied" with Milan's performance, Mihajlovic stressed that beating Fiorentina, just Milan's second Serie A win in their last six matches, was "only one game".

He said: "I am very satisfied with the performance, as we were focused and worked very hard. We deserved the win.

"Fiorentina had scored in every Serie A game this season, but today we kept a clean sheet.

"I thank the lads for ending a complicated week in the best possible way."