'I've never heard of Bayern doing this' - Eberl slams Bundesliga over Friday fixture

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has hit out at the Bundesliga for giving them a Friday fixture in a Champions League matchweek.

Gladbach travel to the capital to face Hertha Berlin just three days on from their 1-1 Group C draw with Celtic at Borussia Park on Tuesday.

It is the second week in a row in which Andre Schubert's side have played on a Tuesday and then a Friday, having faced Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal before a Bundesliga clash against Eintracht Frankfurt last week.

Eberl is furious at the scheduling and has suggested that champions Bayern Munich - who meet Hoffenheim on Saturday - would not face the same treatment.

"I don't know what the league is thinking by letting a Champions League team play again on Friday," he said, as quoted by Die Welt.

"I've never heard of Bayern playing again on Friday. They always play on Saturday or Sunday.

"I find that extremely unfortunate, but we have to take it as it is."

Head coach Schubert added: "I have absolutely no understanding about why this is. I don't know who thought about it or if indeed somebody did think about it."

Gladbach's draw with Celtic means they are three points behind second-placed Manchester City in Group C, with two matches left to play.

They sit 11th in the Bundesliga, with just three wins from nine games.