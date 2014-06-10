Ivory Coast sweating over Toure thigh injury

The African powerhouses begin their Group C campaign against Japan on Sunday.

However, a significant cloud hangs over their heads as they play the waiting game over the remainder of the week.

Toure spent much of the latter part of the season with Manchester City battling a thigh injury, but found his fitness to help fire them to the Premier League title.

Having undergone treatment in Qatar, Toure has not played in any of his country's pre-tournament fixtures.

Despite Toure heading into the weekend having not played for a month, Ivory Coast coach Sabri Lamouchi is happy to do everything he can to let the midfielder return to the peak of his powers.

"We will try and do everything to ensure he can play him," said Lamouchi.

Ivory Coast have also been drawn alongside Colombia and Greece for the showpiece.