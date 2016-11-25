Iwobi apologises for own goal

Arsenal attacker Alex Iwobi has apologised for scoring an own goal in the 2-2 Champions League draw with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Nigeria international deflected a header past his own goalkeeper with 13 minutes left on the clock at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday and was heavily criticised for his mistake on social media.

The result could well cost the Gunners top spot in Group A, leaving them likely to face a difficult opponent in the round of 16.

"I heard a shout from David Ospina, but I reacted a bit late," Iwobi told Sky Sports.

"I wanted to clear it but was in two minds and ended up doing the worst thing possible. It is my mistake and I apologise. I hold my hands up. But I have to move on and be better next game.

"I always say I give 100 per cent and what happens, happens. If you play well you play well, if you play badly you play badly. But I can always say I gave my all.

"Fortunately I have had a lot of luck and most of it has gone well."

Arsenal's poor run of form in November has seen them drop to fourth spot in the Premier League table, three points behind leaders Chelsea, but Iwobi remains hopeful over his side's chances.

"When I look at the points it is so tight," he added.

"It is anyone's this season. Every team has got that same goal.

"I cannot call it, but I would love to see it be Arsenal."