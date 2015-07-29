Jablonec 0 Copenhagen 1: Verbic cracker gives Danes the edge

A fine goal from Benjamin Verbic ensured Copenhagen claimed a 1-0 victory over 10-man Jablonec in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League third qualifying round tie.

Wednesday's encounter in the Czech Republic was lit up in the 51st minute when Verbic, who made his international debut for Slovenia earlier this year, capitalised on being given space by firing a powerful 25-yard effort into the top-right corner to leave Vlastimil Hruby helpless.

Jablonec's hopes of finding an equaliser were hampered when Stanislav Tecl received a straight red card for a disgraceful tackle on Ludwig Augustinsson with 21 minutes remaining.

The two teams meet again in Copenhagen next Thursday.