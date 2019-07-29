Birmingham City inadvertently thwart Aston Villa’s hunt for a new goalkeeper

Newly-promoted Villa are on the hunt for a goalkeeper and had the England international in their sights, according to The Sun.

However, a 20 per cent sell-on clause inserted into the deal that took Butland from Villa’s city rivals Birmingham to Stoke for £3.5 million in 2013 has made the Potters resistant to softening their demands.

Bournemouth and Crystal Palace have also shown interest in the 26-year-old but he could be set for another season of Championship football as none of his top-flight suitors have met Stoke’s valuation.

Villa are now considering a move for Cardiff City’s Neil Etheridge or Burnley’s Tom Heaton, while Potters manager Nathan Jones expects to have Butland available for the start of the Championship season next weekend.

“Unless we get an offer meeting our valuation, and to be honest I doubt we will now, Jack Butland will be lining up against QPR,” said Jones.

