Jack Ruddy joins Ross County on six-month deal

Ross County have signed former Wolves goalkeeper Jack Ruddy on a short-term deal.

Ruddy, who had a stint at Ayr last year, has agreed a six-month contract as he tries to impress bosses Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson.

And Kettlewell has urged the 21-year-old former Scotland youth international to take his chance after being released by Molineux boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Kettlewell said: “We are delighted to bring in such an experienced goalkeeper.

“Obviously Jack comes with a good track record having been with a Premier League side in England and we know he will provide great competition for the number one shirt here.

“Jack has also represented Scotland at youth levels and we hope those experiences will help him in pushing himself here at Ross County.

“With Jack only being 21 years old we see this as the addition of a young, hungry goalkeeper at the start of his career looking to make his mark.

“He can now come in and try to make his mark and if he does that with great performances here I’m sure myself, the team and more importantly the supporters will be over the moon.”

Ruddy started his career with the youth system at Rangers but signed for Real Murcia after emigrating to Spain with his parents in 2010.

He was back in the UK six years later as he joined Wolves but failed to make the break through with the Premier League outfit.