Jadon Sancho 'is not important' – Erik ten Hag unsure over forward's future at United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given Jadon Sancho no assurances over his future at Old Trafford following the pair's recent bust-up.

Ten Hag told reporters he had left Sancho out of the United squad to face Arsenal earlier in September because the 23-year-old had not done enough to impress him in training.

But shortly after the Red Devils' 3-1 loss in north London prior to the international break, Sancho took to social media to refute those claims and said he was being made a 'scapegoat' at the Old Trafford outfit.

Sancho has since been training alone and was not available for selection this weekend.

Asked ahead of Saturday's Premier League defeat at home to Brighton about the forward's future and whether he would feature again under Ten Hag, the Dutchman gave an ambiguous answer.

"I don't know," he said. "I prepare my team the best I can, I put all my effort into the players who are available. He is not available, so in this moment, he is not important, because he can't contribute."

Sancho was at Manchester City as a youth player, but left to join Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and moved to United after three-and-a-half seasons in Germany.

Now in his third season at Old Trafford, the England international has played 82 times for the Red Devils in all competitions, scoring 12 goals.

