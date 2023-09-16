Manchester United 'very disappointed and annoyed' but not in crisis, says Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he and his players have to be 'very disappointed and annoyed' affter his side's 3-1 loss at home to Brighton on Saturday, but insists the Red Devils are not in crisis following their third defeat in five Premier League games this season.

United went down to goals from Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro in a disappointing afternoon at Old Trafford, which was made only slightly better by a late consolation from Hannibal Mejbri.

And Ten Hag, who was booed by the home fans after bringing off summer signing Rasmus Hojlund to send on Anthony Martial after 64 minutes, showed his frustration after the game.

Asked afterwards if United were in crisis, Ten Hag said: "No, but we have to be very disappointed and annoyed at ourselves.

"We will turn this [around]. But there is a demand on us. We started well, we created chances, we have to deal better with that setback."

United have previously lost away to both Tottenham and Arsenal in the Premier League this season, but this was the Red Devils' first loss at home in 2023/24.

Asked about his side's slow start, Ten Hag said: "Definitely that is something that bothers me, but also I have to see the way we play.

"Finally it is about character, we have to see how strong we are, stick together."

United are currently 13th in the Premier League, with six points from their five fixtures so far.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is set for the exit door at Old Trafford, according to reports.

Former Manchester United coach Mike Phelan has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's team-mates failed to live up to the Portuguese's high standards during his second spell at the club.

And former Red Devil Mikael Silvastre has reminisced about his time at the club while picking out some of the most memorable matches of his career.