Manchester United star Jadon Sancho expected to leave, following showdown talks with Erik ten Hag: report

Manchester United "expect" to part with Jadon Sancho, following talks with Erik ten Hag, which have not resolved matters.

The England winger publicly contradicted Ten Hag with a social media statement in which he called himself a "scapegoat", following his manager dropping him for the Arsenal loss – leading to a fallout in which his future has been questioned.

The Sun have claimed that former club Borussia Dortmund are monitoring the situation – but now another report has emerged that there may be competition.

Jadon Sancho could return to Borussia Dortmund, according to some (Image credit: PA)

Now, the Daily Star have claimed that there is a "lack of trust" between Sancho and Ten Hag following "showdown talks". The most likely option is that the 23-year-old departs this January on loan with a view to permanently ending his Manchester United career in the summer.

Appearing on his FIVE YouTube channel, former United captain Rio Ferdinand suggested that Sancho could pursue a move to Saudi Arabia – though there is likely to be plenty of interest for a player who only joined two years ago to a lot of hype.

Antony's situation may complicate matters, however. The Red Devils have agreed to delay Antony's return to training "until further notice" amid allegations of assault against the winger.

Antony's return to Manchester United has been delayed (Image credit: Getty Images)

United also have Facundo Pellistri and Alejandro Garnacho could also fill in on the right wing.

Transfermarkt values Sancho at €45 million.

