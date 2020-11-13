Jadon Sancho says Manchester United transfer rumours have not affected form

Jadon Sancho insists his form has not been affected by a summer of speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.

The Borussia Dortmund forward has yet to get off the mark in the Bundesliga this season but scored his first England goal in 14 months as they beat the Republic of Ireland 3-0 in a friendly on Thursday.

Sancho has so far enjoyed a fine career in Germany since moving from Manchester City in 2017.

He was constantly linked with the red half of Manchester over the summer transfer window but ultimately a move did not transpire.

Solid win! @England Happy to get a goal ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/sdIQatszDy— Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) November 12, 2020

But the 20-year-old does not believe the persistent rumours over his future have led to his slow start to the current campaign.

“No, I don’t think so,” he replied, when asked if transfer talk has had an impact.

“Every player has a little dip in their career and I feel like I’m going through that at the moment.

“It is just how I am bouncing back and I’m just happy to have managers who have faith in me and keep starting me.

“I’m just happy to be starting for England. Every time I play I try to do my best, luckily enough I got the goal and I’m happy to help the team once again.”

Sancho also said he does not feel burdened by a weight of exterior expectations after he burst onto the international scene.

“I just expect a lot from myself personally,” he told ITV.

Sancho’s Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jude Bellingham made his England debut on Thursday. (Nick Potts/PA)

“So when I play I always try to assist and score and always help the team. A couple of games ago I hadn’t been scoring or assisting but yesterday I knew I had a chance.”

Sancho was joined in the England squad by Dortmund team-mate Jude Bellingham, who became the third-youngest player to make his Three Lions debut as he came on during the second half against Ireland.

“He deserves it,” Sancho said of the 17-year-old midfielder.

“At Dortmund he gives 110 per cent, his performances are world class. I’m happy for him and I’m sure his family will be very proud of him.”