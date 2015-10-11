Jagielka to captain England against Lithuania

Everton defender Phil Jagielka will captain England for their final Euro 2016 qualifier against Lithuania on Monday.

Regular captain Wayne Rooney has been rested due to an ankle injury for both of the matches during the international break, while Gary Cahill - who stood in as skipper for Friday's 2-0 win over Estonia - is among the players rested by manager Roy Hodgson for the match in Vilnius.

Jagielka, 33, has never captained England before in an international career that has seen him win 36 caps and will lead out Hodgson's team as they look to make it a perfect record of 10 wins from 10 qualifiers.

Hodgson said: "I am very pleased to have Phil Jagielka here with me. He will be my captain on Monday evening."

As well as Rooney and Cahill, Michael Carrick, James Milner and Joe Hart were spared the trip to Lithuania by the England manager.

Jagielka added: "We still have a strong squad here. I am pleased Roy came to find me to break the news that I will be captain and hopefully we can get the 10th win to finish off in style."