Jagielka: Everton want to win Merseyside derby for Coleman

Trying to put a smile on the face of stricken team-mate Seamus Coleman will provide additional motivation for Everton as they go in search of a first Merseyside derby win over Liverpool since 2010, according to club captain Phil Jagielka.

The Toffees will be without Coleman at Anfield on Saturday and are unable to call on his services for months to come after the defender suffered a badly broken leg in Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifying draw against Wales.

Everton have not beaten their local rivals in the last 13 meetings across all competitions and face another big match just three days later, when they visit Manchester United at Old Trafford.

"There are two massive games coming up and that's one thing Seamus will want us to do, to play well and get some good results," Jagielka told evertontv.

"We'll all be thinking about him and come Saturday and Tuesday, I'm sure he'll have the TV on and be cheering us on.

"There'll be no incentive needed but with the circumstances over the last few days, that might add a bit of a motivational edge on our behalf.

"We want to go out there and play well and it will be nice if we can all get to speak to Seamus beforehand."