Jagielka 'would swap Euro wins for league points'

Roberto Martinez's Everton are preparing to travel to Switzerland for Thursday's showdown with Young Boys in the opening leg of their Europa League last 32 tie.

While Everton are in the hunt for European honours, they have struggled to rediscover the form that saw them narrowly miss out on a Champions League berth last season.

Everton have only won one of their past nine Premier League matches to sit 12th in the standings - just five points above the relegation zone.

"We would've swapped a couple of wins in Europe for some in the league but we've done well, performed well, scored good goals and defended pretty well in the main in the Europa League," Jagielka told the Liverpool Echo.

"We hope to continue that at Young Boys, it is going to be a really tough game especially with the conditions but it will be a nice distraction to have.

"But we still need to get back to the Premier League and start picking up some points."

Jagielka added: "We're not where we want to be. As far as concerns go, not yet, but we need to pick up some points.

"We've had a tough run and still have some tough couple of games coming up now.

"Leicester is now looking pretty similar to the Crystal Palace game at the end of last month. It was a very important game and it definitely puts a little bit more added pressure on those games because of how close you are in relation to points to the team you are playing against."