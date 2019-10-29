Jake Carroll set for late fitness test as Motherwell host Kilmarnock

Motherwell will assess full-back Jake Carroll ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership contest with Kilmarnock.

The Irishman went off with an ankle knock at Ibrox on Sunday but the injury is not as bad as first feared.

David Devine (cheekbone), Charles Dunne (groin) and David Turnbull (knee) remain unavailable.

Kilmarnock are sweating on the fitness of central defenders Stuart Findlay and Dario Del Fabro.

The pair both suffered hamstring injuries in their win over St Mirren and will undergo scans to assess the extent of their injuries.

Striker Osman Sow remains out with an ankle complaint.

Motherwell provisional squad: Gillespie, Tait, Grimshaw, Mugabi, Hartley, Gallagher, Maguire, Polworth, Campbell, Seedorf, Hylton, Donnelly, Ilic, Long, Cole, Semple, Scott, Manzinga, Carson, O’Hara, Carroll.

Kilmarnock provisional squad: Branescu, O’Donnell, Hamalainen, Del Fabro, Findlay, Bruce, Power, McKenzie, Dicker, Wilson, El Makrini, Brophy, Millar, Thomas, Burke, St Clair, Jackson, Hendrie, Koprivec.