Jake Carroll suspended as Motherwell host Celtic

Motherwell full-back Jake Carroll begins a two-match ban during the visit of Ladbrokes Premiership champions Celtic after being handed a retrospective punishment for a foul on Livingston’s Nicky Devlin.

Casper Sloth is sidelined with a thigh strain but Barry Maguire could return.

Christy Manzinga (hamstring) is out along with long-term absentees Craig Tanner and David Turnbull (both knee).

Celtic are set to rest Hatem Abd Elhamed after their new right-back was troubled by cramp in their Champions League draw with Cluj.

Winger Mikey Johnston (thigh) will miss the trip to Fir Park but should return for the second leg against the Romanians.

Jozo Simunovic is suspended and Australian midfielders Tom Rogic and Daniel Arzani (both knee) remain out.

Provisional Motherwell squad: Gillespie, Tait, Livingstone, Grimshaw, Gallagher, Devine, Hartley, Dunne, Maguire, Donnelly, Polworth, Campbell, Seedorf, Hylton, Ilic, Long, Cole, Scott, Carson.

Provisional Celtic squad: Bain, Ralston, Bolingoli, Ajer, Jullien, Bitton, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Ntcham, Forrest, Johnston, Edouard, Bayo, Griffiths, Sinclair, Hayes, Shved, Gordon.