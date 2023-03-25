Jamal Musiala admits he has imagined what it would be like to win a Ballon d’Or one day

Jamal Musiala has told FourFourTwo that he's thought about winning a Ballon d'Or.

The 20-year-old has been a revelation ever since moving to Bayern Munich in 2019, becoming the youngest-ever Bayern player in the Bundesliga, Bayern's youngest goalscorer and the Champions League's youngest goalscorer of both English and German nationalities.

Though Musiala comes across as far older than his years – and a humbleness to his demeanour that makes him a likeable presence – he tells FFT that he's not afraid to aim high in his career and that he's already pictured himself lifting the ultimate individual accolade.

“I’d be lying if I said I haven’t imagined what it might be like to win the Ballon d’Or one day,” he says.

“But that won’t happen by itself. I need to work hard and keep developing if I want to even be in the conversation.”

Jamal Musiala has been a huge hit since breaking through at Bayern Munich (Image credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

With Musiala one of the most exciting talents in the Bundesliga right now, our chat with the starlet turned to another player who had featured for England's youth teams before lighting up German football: Jude Bellingham. Musiala says he's actually friends with the Borussia Dortmund star – but that they have a healthy rivalry.

“Jude and I are close friends and always will be,” he says. “But we’re rivals, too. We say a quick hello before the game – a nod in the tunnel – but then it’s down to business. He wants to win. I want to win. Everything else goes out of the window for 90 minutes.”

Want more on Bundesliga wonderkids? Check out FourFourTwo's latest YouTube video: How Jude Bellingham Plays 3 Positions At The Same Time (opens in new tab)