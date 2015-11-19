James dismisses fitness concerns

Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has dismissed suggestions that he is not fully match fit ahead of this weekend's Liga showdown with Barcelona.

The 24-year-old has featured just three times in all competitions for Madrid so far this term due to a muscular injury.

He made his comeback in the 3-2 defeat at the hands of Sevilla before the international break, but played just 27 minutes as there were doubts over his fitness.

Nevertheless, James completed both of Colombia's World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Argentina this month and has stressed that he is ready for the Clasico.

"I’m fine. I was training well in Madrid before I joined the national team and even then I was able to play a full 90 minutes," the attacking midfielder was quoted as saying by AS.

"I started and completed the whole game against Chile and Argentina.

"Those who say I am not fit can keep talking; I’m absolutely fine."

James' only full game for Madrid in 2015-16 so far was the 5-0 Liga win over Betis on August 29, in which he scored twice and set up another goal.