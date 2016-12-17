James 'happy' at Real Madrid

James Rodriguez has reiterated his happiness at Real Madrid amid ongoing speculation regarding the attacker's future at the LaLiga club.

A January exit continues to be mooted for James, who has struggled to cement himself in Madrid's starting XI since Zinedine Zidane since replacing Rafael Benitez in January.

After starting Champions League and LaLiga fixtures against Borussia Dortmund and Deportivo La Coruna, James was among the substitutes in Thursday's Club World Cup semi-final win over Club America.

The Colombia international, however, has no plans to leave the Spanish capital.

"I am happy here. I hope I can play the final and add yet another title," James said via AS Diario.

"I hope to continue doing good things.

"When you want to play at a club like Real Madrid, you always have to know that it's a team that wants to win titles, and is used to winning titles."

James has made eight LaLiga appearances this season, but only four of those matches have seen the Colombian named in the starting line-up.