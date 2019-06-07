Midfield star considers rejecting Premier League giants to extend Leicester stay

The midfielder impressed in his debut top-flight season after joining the Foxes from Norwich City for £20 million last summer.

Maddison created more scoring chances than any other player in the Premier League and his form has reportedly piqued the interest of Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham.

However, the Sun reports that the £60 million-rated playmaker is relaxed about the speculation and could be persuaded to renew his deal at the King Power Stadium after being impressed by the impact of manager Brendan Rodgers.

The England international currently earns around half the salary of the club’s top earners like Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire, and Rodgers could push to tie down the player with a bumper new deal.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be particularly keen on bringing in the 22-year-old, who provided seven goals and seven assists in the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Read more...

FEATURE The rise and fall of Kieran Trippier – and an international career that’s probably over

QUIZ! Can you name the top 51 Dutch appearance-makers in Premier League history?