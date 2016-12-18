James open to Madrid exit and claims to have offers

James Rodriguez says he cannot guarantee remaining at Real Madrid during the January transfer window and claims he has offers on the table over a potential move.

The Colombia international moved to the Santiago Bernabeu after dazzling at the 2014 World Cup, where he won the Golden Boot award.

James impressed during his first year in the Spanish capital, scoring 13 goals in 29 LaLiga starts, but the 25-year-old has not always been a regular under Zinedine Zidane and was linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea during the close-season.

James stated as recently as this week that he will not leave the club but, after he was an unused substitute in Sunday's 4-2 Club World Cup final win over Kashima Antlers, the former Porto man admitted his future is uncertain.

"I can't assure I will stay at Real Madrid. I have offers and seven days left to think about my future," he told reporters.

"I am happy in Madrid, but I want to play more. I have a bitter feeling as I wanted to play the final, but I am happy for the title. It's my 15th title in my career."