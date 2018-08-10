James Rodriguez a doubt for DFL-Supercup

James Rodriguez is a doubt for Bayern Munich's DFL-Supercup clash with Eintracht Frankfurt after suffering an ankle injury.

Bayern take part in the curtain-raiser on Sunday, but they may be without star midfielder James, who struggled for fitness with Colombia at the World Cup and took a kick in Wednesday's 20-2 friendly thrashing of amateur side Rottach-Egern.

James, halfway through a two-year loan from Real Madrid, missed training on Friday, according to head coach Niko Kovac, as Bayern stepped up their preparations.

"James didn't train [Friday] morning because he suffered a bruise in the last match," Kovac told a pre-match news conference. "But apart from James, everyone is on board and even he is semi-healthy.

"I will leave a few players here, but Jerome [Boateng] is healthy and will travel this weekend.

"Serge Gnabry has trained normally, so there are no problems. He can play many positions and he has played all the positions he has played well."

Leon Goretzka is one player who may not feature, but Kovac is looking forward to seeing the club's new signing in action.

"Leon is a great footballer and international, who deserves to be here at Bayern," he said. "The club did a good job signing him, he will play a big role for Bayern Munich.

"Of course, because of the World Cup, he is behind in terms of training and fitness so we'll see [if he will play] on Sunday."

Kovac will be coming up against his former club in the form of Frankfurt and new coach Adi Hutter, his replacement, has been boosted by a contract extension for Ante Rebic.

The Croatia star had been linked with Bayern but could now line up against the Bundesliga champions this weekend.

"Ante Rebic's contract extension is a strong signal, a strong signal about the club but also about Ante," Hutter said in his own news conference.

"Ante is a key player for Eintracht. I'm looking forward to working with him. He had a long season but he's in good physical condition, so he's certainly in contention for the Supercup."