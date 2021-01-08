James Rodríguez News and Features
Date of birth: July 12, 1991
Instagram: @jamesrodiguez10
Club(s): Envigado, Banfield, Porto, Monaco, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich (loan), Real Madrid
Country: Colombia
Signing fee: £63 million
Six goals in five games for Colombia at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil marked him out as a special talent, including a late consolation from the penalty spot against the hosts in a 2-1 quarter-final defeat. Later that summer, he signed for Real Madrid but with a goal return of one every three games he spent two largely unproductive seasons on loan at Bayern Munich before returning to Spain last summer.
Latest about James Rodríguez
