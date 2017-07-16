James satisfied with Bayern bow

James Rodriguez was satisfied with a trophy-winning debut for Bayern Munich, but says more is to come as he settles into life with the Bundesliga champions.

Real Madrid loanee James pulled the strings as Bayern beat Werder Bremen to lift the Telekom Cup on Saturday, making his maiden outing in the week that he signed to play under Carlo Ancelotti for a second time.

James won the World Cup Golden Boot in 2014, but struggled to make an impression under Zinedine Zidane last season as Madrid won a league and Champions League double.

But, having started his Bayern career with a win, the Colombia playmaker is now targeting a return to full fitness.

"I am happy with that. I hope to get fit in the following days," James told reporters.

Goals from and debut win!All in the highlights from July 15, 2017

"That is what I want because I've been training here for just four days. But I am happy after what I did today. I feel good about it.

"We've just started our season. We will go to China for 10 days to get fit. This will be day to day and step by step.

"In Munich it's a quiet life. I like this city so much. I hope to adapt soon to my new life."