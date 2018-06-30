James scan shows calf swelling but no torn muscle for Colombia star
Colombia could still be without star man James Rodriguez for Tuesday's last-16 tie against England after the player underwent a calf scan.
James Rodriguez has not torn a muscle but has swelling in his calf, the Federacion Colombiana de Futbol (FCF) has confirmed.
The midfielder limped out of Colombia's 1-0 win over Senegal that booked a World Cup last-16 clash with England.
Bayern Munich star James was therefore considered a doubt for Tuesday's game in Moscow.
And Colombia confirmed in a statement that James has undergone a scan on the injury.
"Results showed that he has a minor edema without a fibrillar rupture in the right soleus," the FCF said.
James was the Golden Boot winner at Brazil 2014 as Colombia reached the quarter-finals.
Colombia are set to train in a behind-closed-doors session on Sunday.
